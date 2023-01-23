Some unknown gunmen have cut off the head of Chris Ohizu, the sole administrator of the Ideato LGA in Imo state

The assailants killed the politician after collecting N6m ransom while making a vow that no election would hold

According to a source, the video of his killing was uploaded on his WhatsApp status by his killer after he died

Oweri, Imo - Chris Ohizu, the sole administrator of the Ideato north local government area in Imo state, who was abducted by unknown gunmen has been beheaded.

According to The Punch, the council boss was killed on Sunday, January 22, after a ransom of N6 million was paid to his abductors.

Gunmen behead LG chairman in Imo

In a viral video, the killers of the politician insisted that there would be no election in the country.

A source from the LGA, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that the assailants published the video incident on the phone of their victim on his Whatsapp status.

According to the source:

“The sole administrator has been beheaded. We saw videos of how he was being beheaded on Sunday. His killers posted it with his phone on his own WhatsApp status. That was how people got to know that he was beheaded."

The source lamented that the video was horrible, noting that he was tied and half-naked before the gunmen killed him.

Henry Okoye, the spokesperson of the police in the state, confirmed the incident to journalists, adding that investigation is ongoing on the matter.

Ohizu was kidnapped on Friday after his country home was burnt down at Imoko community in the Arondizuogu area of the LGA.

Source: Legit.ng