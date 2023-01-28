Twenty-seven pastoralists were said to have been killed in an airstrike in the Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa state

The herders, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) said, were killed in the airstrike after paying a total of N29 million as a ransom

MACBAN has also called for an immediate investigation into the incident that led to the killing of the pastoralists

The leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has condemned the killing of herders in various states across Nigeria.

Reacting to the recent airstrike that allegedly left many dead in Nasarawa state, the spokesperson for MACBAN, Malam Muhammad Abdullahi, said 27 pastoralists were victims of the incident.

Abdullahi added that the herders' death occurred after they had made a payment of N29 million as a ransom.

Describing the incident in the Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa as a war crime that must be investigated, Abdullahi said the herders were bombed to death shortly after they paid N29 million to Benue State Government to retrieve their seized cattle.

PM News reports that Abdullahi said the herders and their cattle were killed as they were returning from Nasarawa state from Benue State.

Further calling for the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission on the matter, MACBAN's spokesperson said a probe panel should be set up to get to the root of the matter.

His words:

“The pastoralists went to Makurdi earlier in the day to retrieve their 1,250 livestock, earlier impounded by the Benue State livestock guards, after paying a fine of N29 million.

“The trucks carrying the livestock were closely monitored and waited until it reached its destination before unleashing the armed drone on pastoralists who were waiting to collect their livestock.

“These pastoralists are bona fide Nigerians and have rights like every other citizen and therefore must be protected under the law."

Police confirm airstrike in Doma LGA

The police in Nasarawa had earlier confirmed the killing of 27 herders in an ‘airstrike’ in Doma Local Government Area of the State.

The Nasarawa police command spokesperson, DSP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the development and casualty figures in Lafia, the state capital

