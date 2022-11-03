Gunmen have kidnapped the wife of NSCDC's commander in Nasarawa, Deputy Commandant Apollos Dandaura

Sources claimed that the victim was taken to an unknown destination after the assailants invaded Dandaura's residence in Lafia on Wednesday, November 2

The sources have it that the younger brother of Dandaura was shot during the attack confirmed by the NSCDC's public relations officer, Jerry Victor

Lafia, Nasarawa - A gang of abductors on Wednesday, November 2, kidnapped the wife of Deputy Commandant Apollos Dandaura, the commander of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Nasarawa.

Daily Trust reported that the abductors, who were carrying AK-47 rifles, invaded Dandaura's house located in Lafia, kidnapped his wife, and shot his younger brother.

The location of Dandaura's wife is still unknown (Photo: Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps)

Source: Facebook

The incident was confirmed on Thursday, November 3, by the public relations officer NSCDC in Nasarawa, Jerry Victor, who stated that the whereabouts of the victim were still unknown.

However, Victor stated that the command had already deployed its personnel to the area to rescue the victim unhurt.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He added that the kidnappers are yet to reach out to the command and the family of Dandaura.

Trouble as NSCDC takes tough measures against top officers over misconduct, others

The NSCDC on Tuesday, October 25, announced that it had sanctioned 31 officers and men of the corps.

The commandant general of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi in a statement released in Abuja, through the spokesperson of the corp, Olusola Odumosu said the officers were sanctioned for various offences.

Audi noted that the disciplinary action against the officers was taken after its approval by the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Board.

According to the CG, 15 of the officers were dismissed, seven were suspended, nine placed on compulsory retirement while one was interdicted and another demoted.

He added that several of the officers were sanctioned for offences ranging from job racketeering, conspiracy, extortion, forgery, absence without leave, dishonesty and economic sabotage, among others.

Kuje attack: Family of slain NSCDC personnel receives donation from FG

The family of late Inspector of Corps Ilyasu Abraham received a gift of N2.8 million from the Federal Government.

The monetary gift was handed to the Abraham family by the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi.

Source: Legit.ng