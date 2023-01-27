A man who took advantage of the public holiday given for the collection of the PVCs in Ogun state broke into a court and tried to steal a generator

Folorunsho Olaniyan was caught while trying to steal a generator belonging to a customary court in the Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State

Meanwhile, Olaniyan who was caught by the court register with two screwdrivers and a bag has been handed over to the police

A 28-year-old man, identified simply as Folorunsho Olaniyan, has been caught while allegedly trying to steal a generator belonging to a customary court in the Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to a report by The Punch, Olaniyan, a native of Ota, was caught by the court registrar, Kareem Tolulope.

Man caught trying to steal court generator in Governor Dapo Abiodun's state. Photo credit: Ogun State Government

Sources claim

A source said the suspect, on Tuesday, January 24th, broke into the office where the generator was kept by unscrewing the lock to the building.

The source noted that the suspect took advantage of the public holiday declared by the state government for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards to commit the crime.

Government official speaks, gives further details on the matter

An official of the Local Government Service Commission, Mercy Ajewole, also confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

She said Olaniyan confessed to have entered the secretariat by jumping the fence, adding that he was handed over to the police.

“Items found on him were two screwdrivers and a bag,” she added.

Police react

Meanwhile, the Ogun State spokesperson, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, could not be reached for comment as of press time.

Many react

Nigerians took to the comment section of the newspaper and reacted to the development.

Uloho Efe Victorule suggested:

"The question the judge should ask him now is " Where do you want to serve your jail terms?"

Ojo Kayode David maintained:

"He stole from the right place. His journey to where he deserved will be smooth, easy and very fast."

Sandra Uche Igbo said:

"He smoke Cotonou weed!! He just de hear go my child , go my child u can do it."

Don Phills noted:

"He buy market well ‍♀️‍♂️"

Dicta Michaels explained:

"He might be a generator mechanic who wants to willingly repair the Gen out of his good heart, hence he came with screwdrivers and bag .

Samuel Damlo said:

"This guy get liver, his matter has been settled already."

Israel Nwosu wrote:

"That one is direct entry to kirikiri."

McAndy N. A. Okwu said:

"If it's a nollywood movie, the title would be "Judgement Made Easy".

Tony Smile opined:

"It will be so easy for him to get an apartment in the prison."

