Reactions have started trailing the video of an unnamed man who was caught on CCTV stealing money from a cashier's desk in a bank its name is yet to be revealed

Some Nigerians are saying the thief go away with the money because most banks in Nigeria did not have CCTV monitoring teams and they go to know when the bank needs to balance their account

Others are of the view that the culprit is a strong man without a conscience, wondering how someone will have the confidence to steal money in a banking hall

A bank CCTV has caught an unidentified man with a strong mind while he was stealing a large sum of money from a cashier's desk.

In a viral video shared on social media on Tuesday, November 29, the man was seen removing the bundled money from the cashier's desk.

The cashier was practically seen attending to another customer as of the time the culprit was carrying out the stealing act.

Reacting to the video, some Nigerians are of the video that the thief has a strong mind without conscience while others assumed that the man escape with the money.

Read some of their comments below:

@Dozzy_Dozzy22 said:

"I hope the CCTV monitor team didn't let this guy escape."

Tayo henry responded:

"Nobody monitors it, they got to know while trying to figure out while trying to balance their book"

Another netizen with the name @stopcorruption1, reacted:

"Too bad. Why is everything in Nigeria done haphazardly? How much will it cost a bank that is making billions in profits to hire a team of CCTV security operatives?"

@olatee33 asked:

"People get mind, how will you enter bank and go steal abi the guy have seizure ni"

@Hondammybash reacted:

"The man get mind ooo perfect stealing inside bank"

Nigerian man laments after finding what is lost in Nigeria at London farm

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, whose name is yet to be known, has decried the loss of honesty and truth that Nigeria has lost over time.

The man made a video of himself at a London farm where he bought eggs and had to put the money in a box where the eggs were displayed because the seller was not there.

Speaking in the Yoruba language, the man urged Nigerians to inculcate honesty and truth in their lifestyle, adding that that was how our forefathers lived their lives and things were better.

