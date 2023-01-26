A joint operation of the Delta state police command and the DSS has secured the arrest of Joseph Ologbo an alleged financier of the "Aro Bagger" cult

Ologbo who is known as a popular chief in Sapele was arrested by the joint operational team at a hotel

It was gathered that ammunition was recovered from his vehicle including the regalia of the "Aro Bagger" cult

Delta, Sapele - The Delta state police command has confirmed the apprehension of Joseph Ologbo, a local chief alleged to be sponsoring a notorious cult gang in Sapele called "Aro Bagger".

According to a report by the Nigerian Tribune, Sapele and parts of Ethiope East local government area have been the hotspot for the "Aro Bagger" cult gang over the last 12 months.

Reports say that Chief Ologbo was apprehended in a hotel by police and DSS operatives at about 8 pm on Monday, January 23.

It was gathered that a directive was issued by the Delta Police Command to clamp down on the suspects following a series of cult-related killings during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Reports revealed that on Monday, January 23 at about 8 pm operatives of the Delta police command arrested the alleged financier of the notorious cult gang.

According to a statement issued by the police spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe revealed that the 37-year-old Ologbo was apprehended in a hotel and weapons and cult uniforms were recovered from his vehicle.

DSP Edafe said:

“Sequel to the Cult clashes in Sapele, Oghara, and some other parts of the State, acting on credible intelligence on an alleged sponsor of Aro Bagger Cult group and also an active member of the group, a combined team of the Command Special Anti-Cult Unit (SACU), operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) and men of Operation Delta Hawk, stormed a Hotel, trailed and arrested one Chief Joseph Ologbo’ m’ 37yrs of Otor Community in Sapele LGA, a renowned suspected financer and member of Aro Bagger cult group.

“When the search was extended to his fully tinted Toyota Tundra Van, one unlicensed pump action gun, two live cartridges, one expended cartridge, and an Aro Bagger cult regalia were recovered.”

The police spokesperson revealed that tangible information has been gotten from the suspect and he is expected to be brought before the court after the conclusion of investigations.

