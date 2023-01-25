Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, the leader of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, is back with his prophecies, this time with a nationalistic feel

Mbaka during a prophetic ministration on Monday, January 23, declared that Nigeria will rise to its feet and become great again

The outspoken and rather controversial Christian cleric sent this message to Nigerian doctors who are travelling abroad for a better life

Enugu - The spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, has a message for Nigerians leaving the country for a better life abroad.

Giving a recent sermon in Enugu, Mbaka called on Nigerian doctors in search of greener pastures outside the shores of the country to return because Nigeria, according to him, will be great again.

Mbaka is optimistic that Nigeria will be great again (Photo: Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria - AMEN)

Source: Facebook

Mbaka lamented the brain drain the country has experienced in the health sector, especially in 2022.

Addressing his congregation, the controversial cleric said:

“If all of you (addressing the congregants) will go out, how many will remain?”

“It’s going to be well. One day, Nigeria is going to be well (better). One day the foreigners you have been running to their countries will begin to run to Nigeria. One day our youths will begin to say the Lord is good."

Source: Legit.ng