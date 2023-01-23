Naja’atu Muhammad, a director in the presidential campaign team of Bola Tinubu, who recently resigned has lambasted APC

According to the Kano based politician, the ruling APC made a mistake voting Tinubu as the presidential candidate

Going further, she added that she would have put her life in the line if Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was the presidential candidate for the APC

Barely 4 weeks to the 2023 Presidential elections, a former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Director of Civil Society in the Presidential Campaign Council of the party, Hajiya Naja’atu Muhammad, has regretted APC's decision to pick Sen. Bola Tinubu ahead of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as its candidate for the election.

Hajiya Muhammad recently retired from politics and resigned from her position at the APC PCC, disclosed in an interview with newsmen at the weekend that she would have put her life on the line for Osinbajo if the ticket was given to him.

Hajiya Muhammad regretted APC's decision not to pick Osinbajo. Photo credit: Laolu Akande

Source: Twitter

According to the Kano-born politician, "If you had given me Osinbajo, I swear I would have put my life on the line for Osinbajo, because he is a better person, he’s open, he’s proactive and he puts his eye on the ball and looks at Nigeria holistically."

Extolling the leadership qualities of the VP as the basis of her choice, Hajiya Muhammad said "the few months that he (Osinbajo) was given the opportunity to act he changed things, so why should I be sentimental."

She decried the decision of some party leaders and the South West region to support Tinubu instead of VP, noting that "Nigeria has become the personal property of some elites."

She said:

"If the Yorubas were serious why not give it to Osinbajo, who is a pastor, you are doing Muslim-Muslim. The holy prophet said a just atheist is better than an unjust Muslim. So, why do I care about Muslim-Muslim?"

"But they are busy not only galvanizing the polity but deceiving people, how Islamic are they? Somebody that could not even read Fatiha is calling himself a Muslim, without Fatiha you can’t pray, which means he has never prayed, what nonsense is that," she added.

Hajiya Muhammad who could not hide her admiration of Osinbajo's disposition to politics and governance however condemned Tinubu's desperation, noting that “If you remove tribal sentiment, if you remove the Lagos/Ibadan press, if Tinubu were not a Yoruba man, he will not dare contest election because they will crucify him, but people are all there to defend him because he is Yoruba, it’s egbe omo Oduduwa over everything else."

Speaking further, she said “I was in the campaign for Yola, and we had to beg them to take the mic from him, everything about Tinubu is based on lies. Imagine he is an Hausa man, will he contest elections with all these gbese on top of him? In this campaign, nobody should talk of corruption because they are corruption personified.”

She added that besides Osinbajo, Peter Obi of the Labour Party would have been another good choice but blamed his (Obi's) inexperience and lack of structure among others as factors that would work against him.

The political and civil rights activist said she could no longer continue with the struggle for a better Nigeria under the platform of the proposed Tinubu presidency.

It will be recalled that Muhammad's resignation letter addressed to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, cited "recent developments in the political and democratic space" as reasons for her decision to quit the party and campaign Council.

She stated that "the challenges facing the country today require me to continue championing the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience as I remain absolutely loyal to Nigeria,” adding that the problems required “the consolidated efforts of competent and patriotic leadership across every level of governance.”

2023 elections: Peter Obi is better than other candidates, Obasanjo insists

In another report, former President Obasanjo said Peter Obi is better than his co-contestants in the forthcoming presidential election.

He made the comment on Thursday, January 19, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, while featuring in an interactive session.

The former president had, in a New Year message, titled 'My appeal to all Nigerians, particularly young Nigerians', expressed his support for Obi.

Source: Legit.ng