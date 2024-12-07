Former Niger state governor Babangida Aliyu has urged for a stronger stance on the killing of security personnel, calling for the death penalty for those responsible

With over 30 soldiers killed in Niger state last year, former governor Aliyu and National Security Adviser Ribadu are calling for stricter policies to ensure the safety of Nigeria’s security forces.

.advocated for the death penalty for anyone who kills a security personnel

At a security event in Abuja, he emphasized the need for strong deterrents to curb the alarming rate of attacks on military and paramilitary officers



The former governor of Niger state, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, has said that to protect the security personnel, Nigeria must formulate a policy that stipulates the death penalty for anyone who kills uniform personnel.

He stated this at the National Institute of Security Studies (NISS), in Abuja, during a graduation ceremony for members of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC), 17.

According to Aliyu, the death penalty measure would encourage security personnel.

As reported by Leadership on Saturday, December 7, the former governor stressed that patriotism must be taken to the highest level.

The two-time governor of Niger state, spoke while reacting to the death of over 30 soldiers in Niger state in 2023.

He wondered why anyone would threaten and kill personnel while on duty and still go free.

Aliyu said:

“I am happy that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa is here. Although, they say the CDS or the military are not involved in issues of policies. But let me say this; I have not seen any country where about 38 soldiers would be killed and there will be deafening silence afterwards. I want to recommend that anybody that kills uniform person must die.”

However, to buttress the former governor's assertion, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the event, stated that all those threatening Nigeria’s peace must be brought to book whether they are in the country or abroad.

