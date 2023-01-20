Benue state has come under attack again as suspected bandits invaded the Abagana community opposite the IDP camp on Thursday night, January, 19

At least eight people, including a family of six, were reportedly killed in the gruesome night attack

The commissioner of police in Benue, Wale Abass, and the special adviser to Governor Ortom on security, Lt.Col Paul Hemba (retd), have confirmed the tragic incident

Abagana, Benue state - Suspected bandits again on Thursday night, January, 19, attacked the Abagana community opposite the IDP camp located along Makurdi/Laafia road, Benue state.

According to Nigerian Tribune, a family of six comprising of husband, wife and four children were among the eight people murdered in cold blood by the terrorists.

Catholic faithful stage a peaceful protest to condemn the rampant killing in Benue state. Photo credit: next24online/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The newspaper added that the bandits cut off the victims' heads and bolted away with them.

Resident speaks on fresh Benue attack

A resident of the community whose name was not mentioned said the invaders stormed the community around 9pm when they were preparing to retire to bed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The resident said eight corpses including women and children have been recovered while another eight people were seriously injured, adding that they have been evacuated to hospital for treatment.

“Some of the bodies were beheaded and the heads taken away. A man with his wife and four children were all wiped out in the attack,” the resident was quoted as saying.

Governor Ortom's aide confirms attack

Governor Samuel Ortom's special adviser on security, Lt.Col Paul Hemba (retd), reportedly confirmed the attack.

He said that the villagers were already set to go to bed when they met their untimely death in the hands of the terrorists.

Hemba gave names of those killed to include; Gbashaor Acho, Gbashaor Joseph, Anshe Dekera, Ancho Kpor, Eunice Gbashaor, Sewuese Gbashaor, Terlumun Ajoh, Emberga Gbashaor and Donald Gbashaor.

Benue attack: Casualty figure may increase, Hemba says

Hemba further stated that the casualty figure may likely rise as some other persons who were fatally shot and wounded may not survive the injuries in their chest, TheCable also reported.

According to him, two of those killed were IDPs.

The commissioner of police in Benue state, Wale Abass, has also confirmed the attack, adding that he was at the scene of the incident.

The police chief reportedly promised to give further details via the command's spokesman after leaving the scene of the incident.

The fresh attack came barely two years after the Abagana IDP Camp was invaded, with seven people killed.

I can end banditry in Nigeria, says Governor Ortom

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, said that he could end the incessant attacks by bandits and terrorists across Nigeria if he got the needed approval.

The Benue governor assured that if he took charge of the security forces deployed by the federal government, banditry would end in the state.

Speaking during his recent visit to Ekpe Ogbu, the commissioner for housing and urban development after his kidnap and release, the governor said the state's security outfit, Benue Volunteer Guards needed sophisticated weapons to fight the security menace.

Source: Legit.ng