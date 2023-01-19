The government of Edo state has confirmed the arrest of two chiefs in connection with the Edo train attack

Edo commissioner made this disclosure immediately after the state executive council held in Benin on Wednesday, January 18

According to Chris Nehikhare, seven suspects have been so far arrested in connection with the sad incident while the two remaining passengers have been rescued

The Edo State Government on Wednesday, January 18th, confirmed the arrest of two village chiefs in connection with the Saturday, January 7th train attack.

The state commissioner for communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, disclosed further that seven other suspects had also been arrested in connection with the kidnap of 20 passengers at the Igueben train station.

Nehikhare added that the two remaining passengers in captivity had also been rescued by security agents.

He made this revelation shortly after the state executive council meeting in Benin on Wednesday, The Punch reported.

“The success story in the kidnapping is that five persons and two village chiefs have been arrested in connection with the incident and they are helping with investigations,” The commissioner said.

