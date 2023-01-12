The governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, has threatened to banish 2 traditional rulers in the state over consistent clashes among their supporters

Akeredolu made the threat following the continuous communal clashes in the town, in which the recent one claimed the lives of 5 people while many others were injured

Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, the state commissioner for information and orientation, said the decision was reached at a state executive meeting in Akure

Akure, Ondo - Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state, has threatened to banish the Olukare of Ikare-Akoko, Oba Akadiri Saliu Momoh and his counterpart in Owa-Ale of Iyemeta, Oba Adeleke Adegbite-Adedoyin, over the continuous communal clash in the town.

The governor, who is the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, made the threat following the disturbance the bloody clash in the town has created for his administration, Vanguard reported.

Akeredolu threatens to banish 2 traditional rulers

Source: Facebook

Why Akeredolu threatens traditional rulers in Ondo state

The state government recently relaxed the 24 hours curfew imposed on the town after a communal clash from dusk to dawn.

It was reported that there is a rivalry between the 2 monarchs which has resorted in continuous clashes in the town.

About 5 persons were killed while many others were injured in the recent clash during a youth carnival in the town.

The Ondo state commissioner for information and orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, disclosed that the decision to banish the 2 monarchs was reached when the state executive council meeting was held in Akure, the state capital.

According to her, any further escalation of the crisis in the town will result in the banishment of the 2 traditional rulers.

She said:

“Government also set up a 5-member committee to look into the crisis in Ikare and recommend resolution on the Okoja issue as well as the Oloko intercession."

