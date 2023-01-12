FCT, Abuja - The much-awaited sale of the 2023 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams have finally commenced.

As reported by Daily Trust, JAMB also revealed that it has commenced the sale of Direct Entry (DE) application documents in Nigeria and foreign centres.

Registrar of Jamb, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede being conferred with the National Honour of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (Con) By President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo: jamb.gov.ng

Legit.ng gathered that the JAMB exam form is for qualified applicants seeking admission into any tertiary institution of their choice for the 2023 academic session.

Deadline for UTME candidates

According to reports, UTME candidates can now obtain their forms and commence registration from Saturday, January 14 and closes on Tuesday, February 14.

It was gathered that this process is also applicable to foreign students at the accredited JAMB registration centre.

Meanwhile, applicants have been urged to keep in mind that PIN vending for the UTME exams will also end on Tuesday, February 14, while the registration portal will be shut down on Friday, February 17.

Requirements for 2023 UTME exams

As part of the requirements to sit for the exams, applicants have been urged to open a new email or have a valid existing email account before starting the process.

For the general entry candidates seeking admission into the university, polytechnic and college of education, they are required to have at least five (5) credit grades in their O'level with English and Mathematics compulsory to qualify them to sit for the exams.

While for direct entry candidates, are urged to have a minimum of five (5) credit grades in their O'level with English and Mathematics compulsory as well as a distinction of upper credit in their polytechnic or college of education.

Both general and DE candidates are allowed to use not more than two sittings of their SSCE certificate to qualify them for the examination ahead of the 2023 academic session across all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

