Civil Society Coalition dismisses allegations against Dr Micheal Akabogu, Managing Director of the NSITF

The coalition also cautioned those sponsoring the rumours of Akabogu's resignation as the chief executive of the agency

The anti-corruption groups, however, vowed to continue to beam their searchlight on NSITF to ensure best practices

FCT, Abuja - A coalition of Civil Society groups made up of 36 members across the county working on public trust, transparency, and accountability have reacted to the ongoing developments in the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

NSITF is a government agency dedicated to the welfare of employees across the country.

The anti-corruption coalition dismissed the allegations against Akabogu in the communique. Photo credit: NSITF

Source: Facebook

In a communique released after their meeting reviewing the developments in the agency, the coalition announced the launching of a campaign known as Public Eye on NSITF (PEN) to monitor the activities of the agency and ensure that their operations comply with due process.

Announcing the campaign, the interim coordinator, Rev. Oche Fije of the Centre for Public Trust, expressed displeasure about the chains of negative public perception generated around the activities of the NSITF by mischief makers.

Part of the communique read:

"NSITF continues to be in the news for many years for the wrong reasons.

''We now think that it is important to focus a campaign on the activities of the organization to enable the public to understand what the real issues are and to identify appropriate reform measures that can be implemented."

Commenting further, the coordinator reacted to recent rumours surrounding the status of the NYSC certificate of Managing Director/CE, Dr Michael Akabogu.

According to him, the issue has been reported to the police and is already being investigated.

He, however, added that it was curiously discovered that the same police officer who wrote the letter circulating in the media purportedly inviting Akabogu is also believed to be the same person supposedly investigating a case of document forgery involving NSITF contractors.

The communique further stated reasons that inspired the establishment of the PEN campaign.

It was revealed that some of the members stumbled into startling evidence of attempts by some companies suspected to conduits to divert monies meant for the organization under the pretext of offering services that add no value to the fund.

The civil society groups confirmed that the identities of those behind the fraudulent cartel had been unmasked, and the details of the activities will soon be forwarded to anti-corruption agencies for appropriate action.

The group based on information gathered from the workforce and their preliminary investigations described Dr Akabogu as a due process agent who frowns against fraudulent sharp practices.

They noted that he has equally served meritoriously in various capacities working as Adviser to the former DG of the Debt Management Office, Dr Abraham Nwankwo as well as several ministers such as Chief Emeka Wogu, Alh. Tanimu Turaki (SAN), Senators Danlami Ikenya and Chris Ngige.

The coalition called on the perpetrators of the propaganda and their sponsors to desist from using faceless non-governmental individuals masquerading as civil society groups to mislead the public while they pretentiously pursue a predetermined selfish agenda.

Source: Legit.ng