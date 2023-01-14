ADC presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, has said that he has tested positive for COVID-19, urging Nigerians to be vigilant

The presidential hopeful called on the government to increase testing because there in an increase in the spread of the virus in the recent weeks

While urging the people not to lose guard, Kachikwu cautioned politicals not to make political rallies turn COVID spreader

Dumebi Kachikwu, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has disclosed that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The presidential hopeful then urged Nigerians to be vigilant of the virus, adding that the pandemic is gradually making its way back to Nigeria, Vanguard reported.

How many 2023 presidential candidates have COVID-19?

Kachikwu disclosed that in a statement, noting that he was in isolation and all public events had been suspended until a new test show him a negative report.

He urged Nigerians not to take the virus for granted because the infection rates have increased all over the world in the last few weeks.

The ADC presidential candidate said though the government has relaxed the COVID rules, the people must not lose guard.

His statement reads in part:

“Our public health system can’t cope with the fallout of huge infection rates with attendant symptoms, especially at a time when our health care professionals are leaving the country in droves."

Kachikwu then called on the government to increase testing with immediate effect and ensure all necessary precautions are taken to curb the spread of the virus.

According to him, political rallies must not turn COVID spreaders because the aftermath could be beyond expectations.

