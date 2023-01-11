The United Kingdom government has struck out operations of Next International (UK) Limited owned by Labour Party bannerman, Peter Obi.

As reported by Premium Times, Next International (UK) Limited was struck out due to its inability to meet the deadline for the submission of its annual accounts.

Peter Obi's company was reported to have been served the first warning of notice of eviction for four consecutive years. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

It was reported that the company has been struck off the radar since September 2021 after it was confirmed a first and second gazette notices of “compulsory” strike off of the entity.

Legit.ng gathered that the policy of compulsory strike-off is being sanctioned by the UK government when a company fails to meet up with its annual account submission or fails to notify Companies House about a change of official registered office address.

Further details revealed that when this sanction is imposed on a company that falters to meet the requirement, its profile would be deleted from the Companies House register, thereby also confirming its non-existence.

Meanwhile, before the removal of the company from public records, the UK government mandates the Companies House Registrar to issue at least two letters of warning to the affected company. This in turn will cause an action of strike out with immediate effect.

In the case of Next International, it was gathered there was no feedback for the two letters that was sent between 22nd June 2021 (first), and 31st August 2021 (second) led to the issuance of the final gazette to dissolve the company on 7th September 2021.

Records gathered also revealed that Next International on four occasions (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020) had been served the “first gazette notice for compulsory strike-off” for not submitting its annual accounts on time.

Source: Legit.ng