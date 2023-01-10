Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have been attacked by some armed men who opened fire on them on Awolowo road in Ikeja, Lagos on Monday night, January 9.

The men of the anti-drug agency were said to be trying to arrest a driver of a truck that was loaded with several bags of Cannabis, Vanguard reported.

According to the source, the attackers were suspected to be yet-to-be-identified security agencies, they reportedly smatched one of the operational vehicles of the anti-drug agency.

The source disclosed that the intervention of some military men prevented the attack from generating a bloodbath as the attackers fled the scene with the driver while they abandoned the truck.

Source: Legit.ng