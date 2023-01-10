President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to stand united and not allow any terrorist group to truncate their unity again

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, January 9, in Damaturu urged Nigerians to develop strong confidence in the country, its security institutions and never allow any terrorist group to destabilise Nigeria again.

The president made this assertion at the palace of the Emir of Damaturu, Hashimi II El-Kanemi, a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina confirmed.

According to the statement, Buhari said the government will continue to protect the right of every Nigerian child to education, particularly the children displaced from their homes by Boko Haram, Leadership reported.

Buhari sends strong message to Nigerians, 4 months before the expiration of his tenure

‘‘With the four months I have left as president, I’ll continue to be steadfast and I hope that I will retire in peace.

‘‘We must develop strong confidence in our country. Let us make sure we do not compromise security at all in any form because security and economy are the most important things.

‘‘We have gone through so much as a country and I appeal to you to be steadfast and make sure that we will not allow anybody to disorganize us again,’’ he said.

Finally, President Buhari reveals where his properties are located 4 months to leave office

President Muhammadu Buhari, who will be leaving office in 4 months' time, has disclosed that he has no properties outside Nigeria and nobody can accuse him of embezzlement.

While speaking at the state banquet organised in his honour in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital on Monday night, January 9, the President said, ‘‘I do not have one square inch outside Nigeria."

Buhari then urged Nigerians to remain patriotic, reiterating his position 30 years ago that Nigerians have no other country and everyone must stay to salvage the country.

Weeks to 2023 elections, Buhari makes crucial appointments in NDIC's board

Legit.ng reported earlier that oreportePresident Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, January 9, approved the reconstitution of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC)'s board.

Buhari has also approved the appointment of some new members and the reappointment of some existing members to the board.

The ministry of finance, budget and national planning in a statement on Monday explained that the new appointments and reappointments of the NDIC board were necessary “to avoid vacuum, ensure smooth operations of the corporation and ultimately boost the confidence of stakeholders and clients within the financial and banking sectors of the nation’s economy”.

