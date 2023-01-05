APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has mourned the death of popular political scientist and newspaper columnist, Professor Ayo Olukotun

Tinubu, while describing the late professor as a friend and public intellectual, said his death is sad and shocking

The former governor of Lagos state said the death of the professor left a bitter taste in his mouth while praying for his family and commiserating with his friends.

Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed shock over the death of the renowned political scientist and columnist, Professor Ayo Olukotun.

In his mourning message sent to legit.ng and signed by the head of his media team, Tunde Rahman, Tinubu described the death of Olukotun as sad.

Who is Ayo Olukotun as Bola Tinubu mourns

Tinubu, who identified with the deceased as his friend and public intellectual, said the professor contributed greatly to the development of Nigeria through his regular intervention when it comes to public discourse.

The presidential hopeful said the late professor will be missed, considering the fact that Nigeria is at a time in need of his deep knowledge and political experience.

While describing Olukotun as an erudite scholar and fine columnist, Tinubu said his death left a bitter taste in his mouth.

The statement reads in part:

"His deep, incisive and penetrating columns won him plaudits. Prof. Olukotun was a friend I first encountered as a writer and journalist before becoming a university don. His writings initially at the Daily Times, Guardian and in later days on the Back Page of The Punch every Friday were a go-to for me."

He added that the scholar only gave constructive analyses of public policies, issues and developments while he provide ideas that can birth redemption.

Tinubu then pray for God to be with his family and commiserated with his colleagues.

