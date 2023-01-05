President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to sign the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund Bill into law

The call was made to the president by Philip Agbese, a 2023 House of Representatives candidate under the ruling All Progressives Congress

According to Agbese, the NYSC Trust Fund bill when signed into law will help address youth unemployment in Nigeria

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for the House of Representatives in Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, Philip Agbese, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Trust Fund as a parting gift to the teeming youths in the country.

While speaking with journalists after a visit to the president at the Presidential Villa, Agbese said that the long-anticipated signing of the NYSC-Trust Fund Bill into law will be a masterstroke to unemployment in the country before Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to sign the NYSC Trust Fund bill into law.

Source: Facebook

Noting that he is confident that President Buhari will sign the bill into law considering its benefit to the nation and youth in particular, Agbese said the NYSC TF is a product of painstaking efforts to address youth unemployment in the country.

His words:

"We have seen how instrumental the youths, particularly those undergoing the mandatory one-year youth service, have been invaluable in the country's socioeconomic development. For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, corp members contributed immensely to halting the virus's further spread through notable initiatives.

"The youths can do more given the right atmosphere and motivation, and that is what the NYSC Trust Fund will do; the youths will have access to funds to turn their dreams into tangible realities.

Jobs will be created; crime rate will reduce drastically, amidst other numerous benefits the NYSC Trust Fund will bring to the country.”

Benefits of implementation of NYSC Trust Fund Bill when signed into law

When asked about the challenge of implementation after signing the NYSC Trust Fund bill into law, Agbese stated that there are provisions in the bill that addresses those concerns.

He added:

"There are multilayers of checks to ensure that funds are adequately utilized transparently and accountable.

"Remember that the National Assembly and stakeholders adequately scrutinized the bill. Those concerns were raised and addressed.

"So, there should be no cause for alarm. It is a departure from the past, and I can tell you that when signed into law, the NYSC Trust Fund will serve as a reference point for youth development in the African continent and beyond.”

