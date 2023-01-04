Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

The Peoples Democratic Party has said that the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, by an elder statesman, and leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Chief Edwin Clark, on Tuesday has further confirmed that the party must reconcile with the five aggrieved governors.

The party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said this while reacting to the endorsement by Clark.

PDP not happy as Clark, Ortom endorse Obi. Photo credit: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Clark had announced the endorsement at a press conference in Abuja barely 48 hours after a similar endorsement by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He said it was only fair and just that the South produced the next president after eight years of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He disclosed that he had earlier directed the national leadership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum to meet with Obi in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on December 23, 2022.

He said after being briefed on the successful outcome of the interaction; he had taken note of some observations which led to the endorsement.

Clark said, “Considering all these factors, and putting His Excellency Peter Obi side-by-side with all other candidates being presented by other political parties, I am convinced beyond doubt, that our country Nigeria has a great opportunity to elect a phenomenal team, the candidate of the Labour Party, and his Deputy, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmad, as President and Vice President respectively.

He said:

“We must able to put our house in order in the days ahead, and the first step is to rekindle our relationship with the five governors. If it happens in our favour, I will be the happiest person.

“If Peter Obi is getting this endorsement from first a former president that has been the most celebrated and the most relevant former president living, and is corroborated by another leader from the South-South who is believed to be the president of the South-South Forum, then it is going to confirm to you that Peter Obi might be the surprise that this country is waiting to receive because clearly, it is looking like we must go to the second ballot and that second ballot is going to determine what will happen.

“The endorsement of Peter Obi by Chief Edwin Clark is a confirmation of the strength of the impact that Peter Obi is making with his presidential bid. It is a confirmation that we might be heading to what we call political Armageddon of some sort.”

On his part, Senator Nasiha on March 1, last year resigned from the parliament after he was named as the deputy governor of Zamfara State sequel to the impeachment of Mahdi Aliyu-Gusau.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not fixed a date for the conduct of by-elections to fill the vacuums in the upper chamber.

However, ahead of the February 25, 2023, Presidential and National Assembly elections, political parties have fielded candidates for parliamentary seats including for the vacant senatorial districts.

Ooni of Ife gives Peter Obi 1 strong message as he leads him on tour of his palace, video emerges

Meanwhile, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Babatunde Ogunwusi Ojaja II has said that the Igbo and the Yoruba people enjoy strong bonds together.

Speaking while leading the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and some of his team on a tour of his palace, the Ooni said that the Igbos and the Yorubas do not want to destroy each other as widely claimed.

Also speaking, Obi urged the people who were crowded at the palace of the Ooni to ensure that they use their votes wisely. He told them not to vote for any candidate because of their religious or ethnic alignment or love for the party.

2023 presidency: Kenneth Okonkwo exposes APC, reveals how they almost stole Obasanjo's endorsement

In another report, following criticisms meted against ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo by the APC for endorsing the presidential bid of Peter Obi, the Labour party candidate, Kenneth Okonkwo has reacted.

Okonkwo, the spokesperson of the Obi/Datti presidential campaign council on Tuesday, January 3 hit back at the ruling party for faulting the Obasanjo's endorsement.

The Nollywood star explained how the APC cunningly tried to steal the endorsement of the former president.

Source: Legit.ng