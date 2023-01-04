FCT, Abuja - Following criticisms meted against ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo by the APC for endorsing the presidential bid of Peter Obi, the Labour party candidate, Kenneth Okonkwo has reacted.

Okonkwo, the spokesperson of the Obi/Datti presidential campaign council on Tuesday, December 3 hit back at the ruling party for faulting the Obasanjo's endorsement.

Kenneth Okonkwo described the APC as thieves who stooped so low in making an attempt to steal Obasanjo's endorsement. Photo: Kenneth Okonkwo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: UGC

While speaking on Channels TV’s late-night show, "Politics Today", the Nollywood star explained how the APC cunningly tried to steal the endorsement of the former president.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"The failure of APC and PDP has made their spokesperson compulsive liars. And I am talking statistics to be fact-checked.

"Dr McCaul of the poverty alleviation program, under PDP, said Anambra state had the lowest poverty rate...they don't have any other thing to offer.

"And when it came to the issue of endorsement, you saw his white liar, APC craved and nearly stole Obasanjo's endorsement."

2023: How APC tried to steal Obasanjo's mandate - Kenneth Okonkwo

Okonkwo revealed that APC went to Obasanjo and had a secret meeting with him and later came out publicly to tell Nigerians that Obasanjo had endorsed them.

He stated that Obasanjo quickly corrected the notion stating that he is yet to issue an endorsement to any candidate.

Okonkwo said:

"They went to him and after talking with him secretly, they came out publicly to tell Nigerians that Obasanjo has endorsed them. It was there in the open and Obasanjo had to retrieve his mandate."

He further accused the APC of being thieves and stooped so low as to steal the endorsement of the two-time democratic president and ex-military head of state.

"I have said it that everybody in APC is a thief including animals and even endorsement, they want to steal."

Source: Legit.ng