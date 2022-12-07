Abduction, Dehumanization of Female Soldier: Army Denies Rescue Report, Releases Fresh Update
The Nigerian Army has denied the report that Lieutenant PP Johnson, a female soldier who was reportedly kidnapped by gunmen on Monday, has been released.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
According to Channels Television, Johnson is a newly designated lieutenant of the Nigerian Army, who was kidnapped when she visited her grandmother in Aku-Okigwe in Imo state.
One of the gunmen who carried out the heinous crime was heard in a viral video vowing that they are coming for all serving personnel of the armed forces.
But in a statement on Friday, December 31, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, denied the news that the soldier had been rescued by security operatives.
Source: Legit.ng