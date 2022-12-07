The Nigerian Army has denied the report that Lieutenant PP Johnson, a female soldier who was reportedly kidnapped by gunmen on Monday, has been released.

According to Channels Television, Johnson is a newly designated lieutenant of the Nigerian Army, who was kidnapped when she visited her grandmother in Aku-Okigwe in Imo state.

One of the gunmen who carried out the heinous crime was heard in a viral video vowing that they are coming for all serving personnel of the armed forces.

But in a statement on Friday, December 31, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, denied the news that the soldier had been rescued by security operatives.

Source: Legit.ng