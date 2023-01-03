The winner of the 2023 presidential election will be the most criticised and hated among the candidates

This is the position of Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly in his 2023 prophesy for 2023

Meanwhile, he said Nigerians must pray so that announcement of the results of the election will not be delayed

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Prophet Joshua Iginla said the most criticised and hated candidate will win the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

Iginla, the shepherd in charge of the Champions Royal Assembly in Abuja, stated this in the 2023 prophecies rolled out for the public.

Iginla reveals identity of the winner of 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Joshua Iginla

Source: UGC

"My spirit was worried in December and the Holy Spirit took me on a journey in the spirit. Politically, God will also raise up nobody that will swallow the bigger ones.

"For 2023, those of you following me from 2021, 2022 will attest to it that even before the primaries of the political parties, I said Wike is a factor and Tinubu too is a major factor. And you attest to what happened in 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"We have to pray not to have the unnecessary drag or delay of the announcement of the election result. Don’t misquote me, the ruling party should not be over courageous because I see a fight of two lions and a tiger, especially in the gubernatorial elections of some states. There will be a win and gain here and a loss there. Concerning the presidential election, I see the most criticised and hated candidate emerging winner under the permissive will of God."

2023 presidency: Prophesy about Peter Obi of labour Party released

Legit.ng also reported that in what many supporters of Peter Obi of Labour Party will see as a good omen, Prophet Joshua Iginla, the shepherd in charge of the Champions Royal Assembly in Abuja, has called on the candidate to work on his security.

He stated this in the 2023 prophecies he rolled out for the public.

In the “prophetic release” Iginla also said that the Labour Party should not be underestimated.

Two Christian generals to die this year as powerful prophet releases 2023 prophesy

In another report, Prophet Iginla revealed that the body of Christ will be bereaved this year.

Iginla who is the shepherd in charge of the Champions Royal Assembly in Abuja, in the “prophetic release” claimed that two generals of the Gospel will pass away in 2023, Premium Times added.

Speaking on his revelation, the cleric said God made him see all these ahead of the coming year.

Source: Legit.ng