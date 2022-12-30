Good news for Nigerians has a new date has been announced for the signing of the 2023 appropriation bill by President Muhammadu Buhari

This revelation was made known by the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan on Friday, December 30

He ruled out claims that President Buhari will delay the process while stating that he will pen his signature to the 2023 budget on Tuesday, January 3

FCT, Aso Villa - President Muhammadu Buhari is set to sign the 2023 appropriation bill on Tuesday, January 3.

As reported by Daily Trust, this development was made known by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Friday, December 30 shortly after a closed-door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The 2023 budget will be President Muhammadu Buhari's last budget he will be assenting to as Nigeria's president before his tenure comes to a close. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

According to the senate president, he said his conversation with President Buhari centred on the much-talked-about loan request as well as the 2023 budget.

Lawan who was at the Aso Villa before 3:00 pm dismiss claims that the 2023 budget signing will be delayed by president Buhari like in previous years.

