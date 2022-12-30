JUST IN: Senate Announces Date President Buhari Will Sign 2023 Budget
- Good news for Nigerians has a new date has been announced for the signing of the 2023 appropriation bill by President Muhammadu Buhari
- This revelation was made known by the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan on Friday, December 30
- He ruled out claims that President Buhari will delay the process while stating that he will pen his signature to the 2023 budget on Tuesday, January 3
FCT, Aso Villa - President Muhammadu Buhari is set to sign the 2023 appropriation bill on Tuesday, January 3.
As reported by Daily Trust, this development was made known by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Friday, December 30 shortly after a closed-door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
According to the senate president, he said his conversation with President Buhari centred on the much-talked-about loan request as well as the 2023 budget.
Lawan who was at the Aso Villa before 3:00 pm dismiss claims that the 2023 budget signing will be delayed by president Buhari like in previous years.
