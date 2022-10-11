Following the submission of the 2023 budget for the fiscal year, a breakdown of the budget has begun to emerge

According to the details in the budget, the sum of N14 billion will be used for the internet, paper, computers, and a host of others in Aso Rock

Interestingly, further breakdown revealed that the N14bn will also cover for electricity and water charges

FCT, Abuja - Details from the 2023 budget have revealed that the internet subscription of the state house in Abuja will gulp the sum of N14 billion, Punch reported.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the total sum will also go telephone charges, stationaries, and a host of other related charges.

The N14bn is also expected to cover for stationaries, computers, papers, and other related items.

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, a further breakdown of the budget revealed that N67.1 will be for internet subscription at the state house, and stationaries, as well as computers, will go for N79m.

Also contained in the budget are electricity charges which are expected to gulp N35.9m, telephone charges will go for N306.2m, and 40.6 million for water supply.

Other charges include personnel costs (1.6bn), books, and newspapers (N35m), with N26.4m going for newspapers and N8.5m for books.

2023 budget N750 billion higher

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari recently presented the 2023 appropriation bill to the national assembly for approval.

The new budget is a sum total of N20.51tn which is about N750bn more than the previous budget for the year 2022.

Prior to the submission of the budget by President Buhari, the lower chamber of the national assembly approved the 2023–2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

A follow-up was also a review of the recommendation of the Committee on Finance of the House of Representatives.

The House approved an aggregate FGN expenditure of N19.76tn, made up of total recurrent (non-debt) of N8.53tn; personnel costs (MDAs) of N827.8bn; capital expenditure (exclusive of transfers), N3.96tn; special intervention (recurrent) of N350bn; and special intervention (capital) of N7bn.

2023 Budget: Buhari, Osinbajo to spend a combined N11.92bn for feeding, trips abroad

Similarly, N11.92bn has also been earmarked for food items and foreign trips for the president and his vice.

Also, the money also covers refreshments, kitchen accessories, and other related items.

Meanwhile, the sum of N1.58bn has been earmarked for aircraft maintenance and N1.60bn for the overhaul of the Gulfstream GV and CL605 aircraft engines.

"Return our stolen wealth": Buhari tells foreign nations

In another development, President Buhari sent an open letter to foreign countries requesting the return of stolen assets and money.

The letter, which was published in International media outlets, detailed what Nigerian leaders had taken.

The president expressly stated that former Military leader Sani Abacha stole an estimated $5 billion.

