Regina Daniels, a Nollywood actress, has captured the attention of many with a black, alluring dress she posted on Instagram

The billionaire wife is apparently aware of the sauce she is serving her online community, as she described her appearance as "wifey element"

Regina also reminded her fans of the Christmas giveaway she promised as a way to commemorate her husband’s birthday, Ned Nwoko, who marked his birthday on December 21

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels stormed the internet this festive season, looking all sleek and beautiful in a black outfit.

The billionaire wife stated in her post that this was one of those perfect evenings in her wifey element.

She also went on to remind her fans online about the Christmas packages she promised to give out as a way of also marking her husband’s birthday, which happened on December 21.

Regina promised to celebrate her husband Ned Nwoko’s birthday online for the Christmas season by giving out 100 bags of rice in their monetary equivalent, which she said was N35,000 each.

In her words:

´Sorry guys, I haven’t forgotten about my last post; it’s a lot."

See Regina Daniels' post below:

Reactions from netizens

pascal.ezekiel:

"Compliment of the season."

emmanuel___jesus:

"Are you from china??? But u look so good."

harrybanyanwu:

"Omalicha na Nollywood birikwa."

vivyan.gabriel:

"Just take a look at my baby."

de_orlandodaniel:

"Super woman, and very humble lady... God bless you more."

fulgencia_m:

"Just give people abeg...those elderly people who really needs it don't even have phones for all these. Go out there and see who really needs it the most."

Ned Nwoko says he is happy to be married to Regina Daniels

The popular Nigerian actress got fans talking about her speech at her husband, Ned Nwoko’s 62nd birthday party.

In the clip Regina Daniels noted that she was very happy that they could put the party together for her husband whom she described as an icon.

After the mum of two gave her vote of thanks, her billionaire husband also got on the microphone to show his appreciation to her.

