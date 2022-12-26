Peter Obi is not happy with the continuous stay of Nigerians in IDP camps across the country and has voiced his concerns

The Labour Party presidential candidate visited an IDP camp in Benue state on Christmas Day, where he donated the sum of N3 million for their upkeep

Obi appealed to the Nigerian government to do whatever it takes to ensure Nigerians don’t live as refugees in their country

Benue state - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, spent Christmas Day with displaced Nigerians in Benue state.

Obi visited an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Benue, located along Makurdi/Laafia road, on Sunday, December 25.

Peter Obi celebrated his Christmas with Benue IDPs and donated N3m to them. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Sharing photos from the visit on his Facebook page, the LP flagbearer wrote:

"Spent my Christmas day visiting displaced Nigerians in IDP Camps in Benue State. They were forced to abandon their homes due to the perversive insecurity. It is disconcerting that the government is failing in its responsibility to protect her citizens."

The LP presidential candidate donated N3 million for the upkeep of the IDPs.

Vanguard reported that Obi addressed the displaced persons, saying:

"Nigerians should not be living in the camps in their country."

He called on the federal government to take action so they can return to their ancestral homes.

Obi says Nigeria is in IDPs camp

Expressing his pain, Obi said as long as the displaced persons remain in the IDP camps, Nigeria is not doing well. He stated:

“As long as you remain in IDPs camp, Nigeria is in IDP camp. So I have come here to celebrate with you. I am pained that Nigerians are in camp."

The former Anambra governor further assured Nigerians that if he is elected as Nigeria's next president in 2023, he will make sure Nigerians stop living as refugees in their country.

