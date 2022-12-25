Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has felicitated with Nigerian Christians in commemoration of Christmas

The APC presidential candidate said that all hands must be on deck to move the country forward

According to him, political affiliation must not prevent he and his opponents from contributing their quota to the national development

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has wished Nigerians including his political opponents a merry Christmas.

Legit.ng reports that many Christians across the globe celebrate the year 2022 Christmas on Sunday, December 25.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu felicitates with Christians as they celebrate Christmas. Credit: Bola Tinubu.

Source: Twitter

Tinubu, in a statement on Friday, December 24, advised his opponents to join hands in moving the country forward irrespective of their political affiliations.

Christmas is a period of spiritual uplift

He also noted that Christmas is a period of spiritual uplift as both Christians and non-Christians are moved to reflect upon God's love for mankind what, truly, it means to love one's God, neighbour and oneself.

He said:

"On this special day, I stretch forth my hand in fraternal affection and great joy to Christians and all who join in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

"Thus, I say merry Christmas to the farmer, the student, the labourer, the artisan, the professional, the entertainer, the teacher, the police officer, the market women, the soldier and to all Nigerians.

"I also extend my wishes for a good and happy Christmas to my political opponents. No matter our political differences, we are all Nigerians and we must move this nation forward.

Tinubu added urged Nigerians to let the hope symbolised by the season of celebration herald the renewed hope in the Nigeria of our dreams.

He further stated:

"May the joy and great gift of this Christmas be the renewed hope that we can and will forge a better Nigeria with the help and guidance of Almighty God above. May God bless Nigeria. Merry Christmas to all."

