A number of Muslims joined their Christian counterparts in the celebration of Christmas this year

A prayer session was held at the Church of Brethren in Nigeria, Kaduna, and it was attended by Shiites, who came bearing gifts

The Muslim group noted that the move was to show love and also foster religious tolerance

Zaria, Kaduna state - Some members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiites, celebrated Christmas with Christians in one of the largest denominations in Zaria, Kaduna state.

Members of the group attended a prayer session held at the Church of Brethren in Nigeria (Ekkelisiyar `Yan Uwa Ta Nigeria), Samaru, Sabon Gari, Zaria, Kaduna state, on Sunday, December 25.

Prof. Isah Mshelgaru presenting a gift to Rev. Tijjani Chindo, during the Christmas service at Zaria on Sunday. Photo credit: Cool FM 96.9

To further show their love and support for their Christian counterpart, they presented a gift to the church, The Cable reports.

Why Shiites attended Christmas service in Kaduna

The leader of the group, Isah Mshelgaru, who spoke after the service, gave reasons for their presence in the church. According to him, it was a sign of love and efforts to boost religious tolerance between the two faiths.

He said they also wanted to join Christians in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

Mshelgaru stated.

“Islam says if someone is not your brother in faith, he is your brother in humanity and we share this humanity with everybody, either Muslim, Christian or whatever."

The leader of the group added that it is important for all to work together, especially at a time the country is facing multiple security challenges.

Also speaking, Rev. Tijjani Chindo, the resident pastor of EYN Church, Samaru, Zaria, noted that the Muslims were received with joy, Vanguard reports.

He made an appeal for the gesture to be replication across the country.

Eid-el-Kabir: Church distributes food to Muslims in Kaduna

Meanwhile, in the spirit of good relationships and celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, a church in Kaduna, distributed food to poor Muslims in the state

Yohanna Buru, the general overseer of the church, Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Fellowship Ministry, said it is good to help the poor Muslims enjoy the season.

He said most of the beneficiaries were street beggars, widows, orphans and some internally displaced persons.

