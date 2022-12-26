Tragedy hit Gwagwa town of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria following a fire outbreak which engulfed the home of a family of three.

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Daily Trust reports that the family of three lost their lives on Thursday, December 22, after the fire was caused by a power outage in the area located around Slaughter Site, Gwagwa.

A family of three was killed in a fire that engulfed their home in Gwagwa community of the FCT. Photo: Fatima Muhammad, Vanguard

Source: UGC

A neighbour to the deceased, Abubakar Abdullahi, while confirming the incident said that the fire started at about 4 am on Thursday, December 22.

Abdullahi said the fire killed a man who he simply identified as Sulaiman Tela, his wife and their only son.

According to Abdullahi, the trio were burnt to death in the incident as all efforts by residents and neighbours alike to rescue the victims were futile.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He state that some good samaritans who were ready to salvage the situation could not gain entrance into the house - a bungalow - because the main entrance to Tela's residence was locked with a padlock.

His words:

“We later located the remains of the mother and her son, who was not up to two years, in the living room, while that of the father was found behind their sitting room."

Another resident of the Gwagwa community who spoke on the incident, Usman Ahmed, said most of the community members in the area locked their compounds with padlocks from within.

Ahmed said this is the case because of incessant attacks by robbers on the community.

In addition, the chief imam of Gwagwa, Malam Kasim Shuaib, said the remains of the three, were buried in the town’s cemetery in accordance with Islamic rites.

Godwin Emefiele: Protesters hit Presidential Villa over allegations by DSS, photos emerge

In other news, scores of protesters on Thursday, December 22, hit the streets of Abuja, Nigeria's capital city over the allegations against the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria by the State Security Services.

The protesters in their numbers marched to the Presidential Villa calling for the removal of Godwin Emefiele.

According to the protesters, the policies by Godwin Emefiele have hurt the nation in unimaginable ways.

Civil society organisation makes huge demand from CBN governor after SSS' allegation

The Peoples Alliance for Indigenous Rights (PAIR) had earlier reacted to the State Security Services' allegation of terrorism financing against the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

PAIR said it is important for all to note that no one person is above investigations by relevant security agencies.

The organisation said anyone including governors, ministers among others can be investigated and called in for questioning by relevant agencies.

Source: Legit.ng