There is a strong indication that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is not in a good health condition

Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu's lawyer, on Saturday, December 24, cried out that the southeast agitator needs urgent heart surgery

Ejimakor noted that even a notable hospital in Umuahia, Abia state capital, advised that Kanu should go for the surgical operation

Umuahia, Abia - Aloy Ejimakor, the lawyer of Nnamdi Kanu, has said that the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) needs heart surgery for a valve replacement.

For this reason, Ejimakor on Saturday, December 24, called on the Buhari-led federal government to release the detained agitator for immediate medical attention, The Nation reports.

Kanu needs heart surgery (Photo: Okoro Express Media- OEM)

Source: Facebook

The medical advice is from a hospital in Abia (Photo: The Nation)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A piece of medical advice from one Pink Rose Hospital in Umuahia, Abia state capital, read:

“The patient requires urgent surgical (internal heart surgery) intervention for tricuspid valve (heart valve) replacement."

On his part, Ejimakor said:

“For avoidance of any doubt, the Nigerian government knew since August 2022 that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu requires surgery.

“Besides the court orders, this is enough to release him or accord him his right to independent medical care. It’s a universal norm.”

“Nnamdi Kanu is seriously Ill, suffers from intestinal disorder”, Lawyer alleges

The health of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, had worsened.

The IPOB leader had been diagnosed with gastrointestinal disorder following persistent heartburn, his lawyer and human rights activist, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, confirmed through a statement on Monday, September 19.

According to him, despite the order of Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja that the IPOB leader should be given serious medical attention, the Department of State Services (DSS) has been acting, on the contrary.

Kanu's lawyer raises an alarm

Kanu has been detained in DSS custody for about 14 months and is facing trial in court over alleged treason charges.

Ejiofor raised the alarm in a statement after his visit to Kanu in the custody of the DSS in Abuja.

He said:

“Presently, Onyendu is experiencing gastrointestinal disorder, which requires regular intake of antacid and other availing medical solutions, following persistent heartburn. Unfortunately, the DSS have denied him the least of the prescribed pain killer tablet that could provide momentary relief."

Source: Legit.ng