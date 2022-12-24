Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed what President Muhammadu Buhari said about the rumour that he was planning to remarry.

Osinbajo said Buhari disclosed to him that the talk at the time went viral and some persons thought it was actually true.

In fact, according to the vice president, Buhari noted that some gullible Nigerians went as far as going to a mosque expecting that that was where the supposed marriage rites would be performed.

Quoting the president, Osinbajo said:

"These people just make all sorts of allegations, they make all sorts of stories up, even they are saying that I am about to get married again.

"And even some foolish people were waiting at the National Mosque, waiting for me to come and marry again.”

Source: Legit.ng