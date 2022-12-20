The CBN's new cash withdrawal limits and redesign of the naira have gotten the support of Nigerian students

The students said the Godwin Emefiele-led apex bank's move is necessary to save the Nigerian currency

According to the students, N2.7trillion cash outside the banking sector is unacceptable and should go right back into the financial houses

FCT, Abuja - The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has declared support for the cashless policy and the Naira redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The student body also urged CBN to develop enough stiffer measures to save the naira from further depreciation.

Emefiele-led CBN has gotten the support of Nigerian students over its cashless policy. Photo credit: Stringer/AFP

Source: Getty Images

There have been voices in support and against the new policies by the CBN in recent times.

Reacting to the development on Tuesday, December 20, through a statement sent to Legit.ng, the student body urged Nigerians to embrace the change while urging banks to improve their online applications to encourage consumers' confidence.

The statement signed by the NANS Senate President, Comrade Felix Attah Nnalue, said Nigeria, as Africa's largest economy and population, has experienced an unbelievable exchange rate in the last seven years which needs to be stabilised.

His words:

"The CBN must come up with enough stiffer measures that will save our naira, we cannot abandon our currency to the activities of money launderers, exchangers, drug and narcotic traders.

''Also, because of the bewildering information that over 80% of currency in circulation of over N2.7 trillion naira are outside the banks.

"Our interest is in the future, for there we will spend the rest of our lives. This is why we absolutely support the redesign of our naira, so that N2.7trillion and more should go right back into the banks.

''The currency change is necessary at this political period, I mean it is long overdue and according to Lamido Sanusi, it could stop rigging and the constant security information of counterfeits, hoarding and discoveries of stashed naira notes etc.

''Even stakeholders agreed that the advantages of the cashless and redesign of the naira far outweigh its vilification.''

NANS noted that since the policy was announced, massive deposits have been coming into the banks.

The group also announced that it has released a 4-paged document on the benefits of the CBN's currency redesign and revised cash withdrawal limits policy to enlighten Nigerians.

The statement concluded:

"We support the deepening of the cashless policy, giving Nigerians access and ownership of their legitimate monies.

''It also has the crucial ability to track and trace illicit activities like kidnapping for ransom, terrorism financing and the fighting of corruption."

