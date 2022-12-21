The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has come to stay in Nigeria, according to the federal government

Sunday Dare, the minister of sports and youth development, on Tuesday, December 20, noted that the NYSC is still very relevant

Dare said this in reaction to calls that the scheme be scrapped or made optional as some Nigerians feel it should not be compulsory

Abuja - The federal government has reacted to calls for the scrapping of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or making the scheme optional for young Nigerian graduates.

At the 16th edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2022), the minister of sports and youth development, Sunday Dare, insisted that the programme is still as relevant as it was when it first began forty-nine years ago, New Telegraph reports.

According to Dare, when the then head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, and his government decided to establish the NYSC in 1973, the “central rationale” was the need to promote the unity of Nigeria.

The minister recalled that at that time, Nigeria was just emerging from the civil war (1967- 1970) and there was a need for a scheme that would unite young Nigerians from different regions.

He said:

“We were just coming out of the civil war; we sang the song (national anthem) of “though tribe and tongue may differ... But in spite of the power and spirit of that song, we still saw that our unity as a nation was not there. We did not even know ourselves.

“You know that the live wire of any nation is on its youths. Once the youths are captured their patriotism is captured and it will spread across. So the rationale behind the NYSC subsists up till now. Every country, including Nigeria, is still trying to promote its unity in diversity on a daily basis."

