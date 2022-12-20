President Muhammadu Buhari has been called upon to ensure that he assents to the NYSC Trust Fund Bill before leaving office on May 29, 2023

The call was made to the president by a member of Federal Polytechnic Wanune's governing council, Mike Msuaan

Msuaan said the bill once assented to and becomes law will address some of the challenges facing the NYSC scheme

A member of the governing council, Federal Polytechnic Wanune, Mike Msuaan, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Trust Fund bill.

Msuaan who doubles as the North Central coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council made the demand at an APC Presidential rally on Monday, December 19.

He said assenting to the bill will solidify all the achievements of President Buhari since he assumed office in May 2015.

President Buhari has been urged to assent to the NYSC Trust Fund Bill. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

The don also noted that the NYSC Trust Fund will address the challenges bedevilling the scheme.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

“I see the Trust Fund law as a very apt one because there was an urgent need to address identified challenges bedevilling the scheme over the years, as nothing can be compared with the paucity of matching funds to discharge the lofty mandate of the scheme.

"It is believed that economic progress achieved by any society is strongly associated with the quality of its human capital and social interaction.”

Benefits of NYSC to Nigerian youths

According to Msuaan, the youth development scheme is fundamental to the unity and survival of the entity called Nigeria.

He added that the bill will further strengthen the responsibility of expelling the erroneous conception and the few misguided expressions about the nobility of the intent of the NYSC scheme, and Nigerian youths in general.

He said:

"It is worthy of note that the Trust Fund will help prioritise human capital development and social inclusion as a central anchor of our nation’s development agenda.

"The effect of the Fund Is predictably foreseeable. Nigerian youths are creative, resilient, upwardly mobile, and ambitious."

NYSC members get serious warning as acting DG declares corps' preparation for 2023

Members of the National Youth Service Corps have been warned against any form of electoral malpractice.

The warning was issued to the corps members by the acting director-general of the NYSC Charity Uba.

According to Uba, anyone who is caught perpetrating any action against the electoral law will go to jail.

INEC drops date, venue, time, every Nigerian will start collecting their PVCs

In other news, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier disclosed the date, time and venue Nigerians will start getting their Permanent voter's card (PVC).

This was disclosed in a video the commission shared on its Facebook page on Wednesday, December 7.

According to the video, Nigerians can also collect their PVCs on Saturdays and Sundays.

Source: Legit.ng