Pro-democracy groups, Stand Up For Nigeria, and the National Conscience Movement has reacted to the allegations levelled against the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

The groups at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, December 20, said it is important for the CBN governor to resign to allow for a swift investigation into the allegations against him.

A group said it is important for the CBN governor to give way to the SSS investigation. Photo: Pius Utomi

Source: Getty Images

The convener, Tobias Ogbeh, said the call became necessary following the abrupt indictment of the apex bank's governor for terrorism, financing, sundry economic crimes and abuse of office by the State Security Services (SSS).

Ogbeh said the indictment of Emefiele's alleged abuse of office has hurt the interest of Nigeria and the wellbeing of citizens.

His words:

"We consider this indictment weighty, coming from the Department of State Services (DSS), which is convinced of what it had found to the extent that it approached a court for leave to apprehend the near fugitive CBN Governor.

"We invite you to note that the crippling fuel shortage in the country has partly eased after that agency read the riot act to marketers that were using fuel queues to sabotage the nation.

"This show that the DSS is out to dismantle the structure of economic terrorists in our midst. It is for this reason we are not surprised when the wheel turned to Emefiele."

CBN's cashless policy

Further stating that the CBN's cashless policy is desirable, Ogbeh said it should be demand driven, which means Nigerians should be allowed to grow into the culture of electronic transaction and not coerced into it in a manner that will cause them to revolt.

He added:

"On the strength of the foregoing, Stand Up for Nigeria with the National Conscience Movement is hereby demanding that Mr. Godwin Emefiele resigns his position as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria within the next 24 hours.

"If Mr. Emefiele has not resigned upon the expiration of our 24 hour ultimatum, we shall reconvene to unfurl measures that will ensure he complies.

"We are confident that Nigeria will not enter the year 2023 with Emefiele at the helms of affairs at the CBN."

Source: Legit.ng