The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna state chapter has told the government that the killers of Kaura attack must not escape

This was made known in a statement issued by the CAN chairman in Kaduna, Joseph Hayab

He stated that the killings of 20 persons in Kaura local government by terrorists show that FG was not honest when it said all terrorists had been neutralised

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Kaduna, Kaduna - Following the invasion of two communities in the Kaura local government of Kaduna state by terrorists, the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed displeasure over the attack, which led to the killing of 20 people.

In a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, December 20, the state CAN chairman, Joseph Hayab, condemned the killings perpetrated by terrorists in Kaura local government.

Daniel Okoh is the national chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). Photo: CAN

Source: UGC

Hayab stated that the Sunday, December 18 attack indicates that terrorists have not been neutralized in the southern part of Kaduna, Daily Nigerian reported.

He said:

“This massacre has further proven that the killers of the Southern Kaduna people have not yet been neutralized as claimed.

“The federal government and the security agencies must not let the killers escape. Those who committed this evil must be fished out, arrested, and brought to face justice.

“These renewed killings may be a strategy to scare the people from exercising their rights and to further increase fear and impoverish them.”

The CAN chairman appealed to the government to rise to the occasion and ensure the protection of lives and properties in the state, especially in the southern part of the state where killings have been prevalent over the years.

On the other hand, the Kaduna state government has expressed its sincerest condolence to the attack victims in Kaura local government.

Kaduna state govt reacts to killings in Kaura

Reacting to the tragic incident, the internal security and home affairs commissioner in Kaduna state, Samuel Aruwan, described the incident as an unfortunate event.

He stated that the state governor, Nasir El Rufai, also extended his deepest condolence to the bereaved family.

Aruwan said:

“The Governor condemned the attacks as inhuman, considering the efforts of government, security forces, the traditional institution, and other critical stakeholders within the last week.”

Aruwan further disclosed that the state governor had ordered the state emergency management to provide relief materials to the affected communities invaded by terrorists.

He further noted that operations are ongoing by security agencies to clamp down on the perpetrators of the daredevil act.

Source: Legit.ng