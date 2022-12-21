Desperate politicians with evil plots are behind the call for Godwin Emefiele's arrest and detention by the DSS

This was the allegation made by the CAN chairman in Kaduna, Joseph Hayab, Tuesday, December 20

Hayab claimed that politicians who are planning to buy votes from the electorate are the same persons opposing the CBN's recent monetary policy

Kaduna - The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed worry over the evil scheme to arrest and detain the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Joseph Hayab, the chairman of CAN in Kaduna, on Tuesday, December 20, is baffled by the fact that the CBN's new monetary policy is being used to pick a fight with Emefiele.

The CBN boss has enjoyed the support of President Buhari since his appointment as the head of the apex bank (Photo: @Mbuhari)

Hayab claimed that those behind the call for Emefiele are politicians who bent on vote buying during the 2023 general elections, The Cable reports.

The CAN boss in Kaduna said if this is not the case, why should the spokesman of a political party call on the DSS to arrest and detain Emefiele?

Hayab added that almost every Nigerian is aware that a lot of politicians have stockpiles of cash for monetary inducement during the coming polls.

Reminding the politicians whom he believes have resolved to manipulate the polls to be sure that the international community is watching them, Hayab stated that the silence of well-meaning Nigerians should not be taken for granted:

He said:

“That shows that this is a case of the voice of Jacob and the hand of Esau. Surely, every right-thinking Nigerian knows that politicians had stockpiled huge sums of cash in order to manipulate the 2023 elections.

“Indeed, we saw the image on a blackboard behind the son of a prominent politician where the words ‘monetary inducement’ was boldly written. Therefore, we are of the considered view that the attempt to intimidate the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria into abandoning the program of redesigning the naira and the new ATM limits is at the behest of politicians whose election strategy is based on money inducement.

“We remind all and sundry that the international community is watching this unfolding artificial crisis and is not fooled by the positioning of those who want to frustrate this patriotic policy. No one should take the silence and patience of Nigerians for granted. Nigerians have suffered enough.”

Alleged terrorism financing: court gives verdict on DSS' move to arrest CBN Governor Emefiele

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had declined an application by the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest and detain Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Justice JT Tsoho, the chief judge, declined the motion ex parte which was said to have been filed by the applicant in the absence of the respondent.

Terrorism financing: DSS did not provide evidence to back up claim against Emefiele

The judge said the secret police did not provide any concrete evidence to substantiate its claims that Emefiele was involved in terrorism financing and economic crimes.

