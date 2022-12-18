There are currently concerns over the safety of the Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke

A group in the state raised the alarm over the governor's security details from the DSS being withdrawn.

A spokesman of the governor, however, issued a statement saying the issues are already being resolved

Osogbo - The Department of State Services (DSS) has withdrawn the security details attached to the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

In a statement, this was confirmed on Sunday, December 18, by the governor's spokesman, Olawale Rasheed.

Senator Adeleke's aide, Olawale Rasheed, however, says the governor is safe.

Sahara Reporters revealed that a group, Osun Shall Rise Again (OSRA), had on Saturday, December 17 raised the alarm that the leadership of DSS withdrew its officers attached to Adeleke following a disagreement.

OSRA made the allegation in a statement signed by its secretary and chairman, Saheed Bakare and Lanre Akeju, respectively.

The group further alleged that the secret police took the step after Adeleke made 'unguarded utterances' before the personnel deployed to work with him.

The statement further read in part:

"The development angered the DSS headquarters and after making contacts, they decided to withdraw their personnel.

"After the withdrawal, the governor apparently realising his mistakes decided to reach out to plead. He is being expected in Abuja on Monday, where he will be explaining himself and reassure the DSS that he can be trusted."

DSS withdrawal: Adeleke's spokesman gives update

Rasheed in a statement seen by Legit.ng, however said a minor disagreement between officers of the DSS and the Nigeria Police Force caused the action.

He added that the incident had been reported to the authorities for resolution.

Part of the statement read:

"We want to clarify that it is a minor disagreement between the Department of State Service officers and the Police.

"The matter has been reported to the headquarters of the two security agencies for resolution. The issue is being sorted out. We reassure members of the public that there is no cause for alarm.

"Your governor is fully secured, and governance is proceeding without let or hindrance."

Oyetola will be in trouble if Adeleke drags him to EFCC - Aregbesola

Meanwhile, a former governor of Osun and current minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has blamed his successor, Gboyega Oyetola, for the state's huge indebtedness.

In a statement by his media aide, Sola Fasure and seen by Legit.ng, Aregbesola, said Oyetola's administration would be in trouble should the government of Adeleke decides to drag him before the Economic and Financial Crime Commission.

Adeleke accuses Oyetola of collecting N18billion loan after losing election

Recall that Governor Adeleke alleged his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, took an N18 billion loan after he lost the July 2022 Osun governorship election.

Adeleke made the allegation on Thursday, December 15, during a meeting with Osun state traditional rulers at Osogbo, Osun state capital.

During the meeting, Adeleke also confirmed that the state is indebted to N407.32 billion as of November 30.

Recovering Osun's funds: Governor Adeleke issues executive order halting mining activities

Also, all mining operations in Osun state have been suspended with the order of Governor Adeleke.

Governor Adeleke said the decision was in adherence to the state government's resolve to recover all funds owed to Osun.

The governor's order was contained in a statement released by Rasheed.

