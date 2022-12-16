Ohanaeze Worldwide has commended Buhari for keeping to his promise of completing the Second Niger Bridge

The organisation described the bridge as a key national infrastructure, with immense socio-economic benefits for the entire nation

It added that the clamour for a second Niger bridge became necessary shortly after the Nigerian Civil War

In what can be described as a welcome development, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has some good words about President Muhammadu Buhari over the Second Niger Bridge.

Specifically, the apex Igbo Socio-cultural Organisation, appreciated Buhari for keeping to his promise of completing the bridge before the expiration of his tenure, The Nation Newspaper reports.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo commends Buhari over Second Niger Bridge. Photo credit: Tolu Ogulesi

Source: Twitter

The Ohanaeze's position was disclosed by Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, national publicity secretary in a statement.

According to him, the bridge is a key national infrastructure with immense socio-economic benefits not only for the contiguous states but for the entire nation, Vanguard Newspaper added.

He said:

“Several administrations had used the Second Niger Bridge as a bait on the Igbo, especially during the political campaigns. When President Buhari promised that he will complete the second Niger Bridge, not many believed, especially when he could not conceal his lopsided political appointments and other resource allocations against the southeast.

“And so, it has come. Surely, President Buhari did not start the work on the bridge, but in a country where abandoned projects far outnumber the completed ones, vital infrastructure that should have been taken for granted are celebrated."

Buhari's govt finally completes Second Niger Bridge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government on Wednesday, October 19, announced that the construction of the 2nd Niger bridge has been completed and will soon be ready for use.

This was announced by the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, during a press conference on President Muhammadu Buhari's achievements.

Fashola also disclosed that the bridge will be opened to the public for use in no time.

Man who first drives on second Niger Bridge breaks silence, reveals his expectations in video

Meanwhile, the Nigerian man who first used the much anticipated second Niger bridge has expressed gladness that there is an alternative road that he can use.

he also expressed optimism that the second Niger Bridge will at least reduce the traffic experience on the route.

The federal government opened the nearly completed second Niger bridge on Thursday for use in the festive season, adding that it will only be open for one month.

The partial opening is intended to make it easier for commuters, particularly those of Igbo descent returning to the east from the south-western regions. Every year, regardless of where they live, Igbos return home for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Source: Legit.ng