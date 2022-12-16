The governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, has ordered the police to arrest a caterer for allegedly serving poor-quality food during the Christmas party for widows and elders

The governor also complained about the quality of wrappers given to the widows and the aged in the southeastern state

To rectify the situation, Governor Umahi said a repeat party will be held and he would personally inspect the food to be served

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Ebonyi state - Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has stirred reactions online as he ordered the arrest of the caterer who allegedly served poor-quality food during the Christmas party for widows and the aged in the state.

The governor on Thursday, December 15, said it was terrible for someone to give others what he or she could not consume, Premium Times reported.

Governor Umahi ordered the arrest of the caterer who allegedly served poor-quality food during the Christmas party for widows and the aged. Photo credit: Governor David Nweze Umahi

Source: Facebook

Though he did not disclose the name of the caterer, Umahi said the police would follow due process in investigating the cook for her to refund the funds given to her to prepare the food.

We will repeat this party, says Governor Umahi

Because of the alleged bad food, Governor Umahi said the party will be repeated, adding that widows and the aged should be celebrated well.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His words:

“We are, therefore, going to repeat this party as we should celebrate our fathers and mothers well. The bible enjoins us to honour our fathers and mothers so that our days would be long on earth.

“I want my days to be long because I have suffered from the youth."

Poor-quality wrappers given to widows and elders, Umahi complains

Governor Umahi also expressed dismay over the quality of wrappers given to the widows and elders, describing them as low in quality.

“We gave the civil servants high quality of wrapper and they were happy.

“The people who supplied those of the civil servants should be ready to supply 10,000 highest quality wrappers, to the widows and elders,” he said.

What I will do during the planned repeat party, Umahi reveals

Meanwhile, Governor Umahi said he would inspect the food to be served to the widows and elders during the repeat celebration which is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, December 21.

“I have directed the deputy governor and my senior special adviser on religion and welfare matters, to make adequate preparations.

“The celebration must be held on December 20 or 21 as anyone who takes what belongs to this category of people is taking trouble,” he said.

Nigerians react

Adetokunbo Ifeanyichukwu Oruku commented on Facebook:

"What our leaders do in Africa is laughable. Rather than building strong institutions to take care of things in general, they enjoy window-dressing approach. What we see is big thieves oppressing small thieves. Rather than building institutions that would eliminate all thieves, both big and small, they like playing to the gallery."

Samuel Chichi Eledoro said:

"Who will arrest him for poor governance, immunity covered him naaaa. Intimidating the poor people."

Francis Chukwu said:

"Hold people responsible when they failed in delivering the quality of services they're being paid for."

Adeniji Fatai said:

"I commend d gov for taking this bold step,d caterer ought to be banned by d govt from providing meal to d pple in d state in d nearest future.its high time we stop blaming d govt for our unpatriotic attitudes towards d welfare of our co citizens."

Bello Bidemi said:

"Yes, people should be responsible for their actions and inactions. A good day pay deserves a good day work."

Simon Ekpa: Governor Dave Umahi describes Finland-based terrorist as a 'bandit'

In another report, Governor Umahi described the self-acclaimed member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, as a bandit leading terrorists to destabilise the southeast region.

Ekpa, who claimed he was a disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader, rose to prominence in July 2021, after he was announced as the lead broadcaster of Radio Biafra.

Some people have been reportedly killed by miscreants enforcing a five-day sit-at-home order issued by him, despite opposition by IPOB.

Source: Legit.ng