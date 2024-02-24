Major telecommunications companies in Nigeria, including Globacom, MTN, Airtel, and 9mobile, are urging subscribers to link their NIN to their phone lines to comply with regulatory directives from NIMC or risk disconnection

To link their NIN with their Glo SIM, subscribers can visit the nearest Glo outlet, dial *996# to check their NIN status

Similarly, MTN users can dial 996NIN# or visit an MTN store, Airtel subscribers can link online or via 996#, and 9mobile customers are advised to visit 9mobile experience centres for linking

All the major telecommunications companies in Nigeria have started sending messages to subscribers to link their National Identification Numbers (NIN) to their phone lines.

This is continuous compliance with regulatory directives of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Globacom, MTN, Airtel and 9mobile have been sending text messages to customers to link their phone lines to avoid disconnection.

This piece explains how you can link your lines following simple steps.

NIN: How to link your Glo SIM

The effective way to link your Glo SIM is to visit the company's nearest outlet to you or SIM registration agents nearby.

However, you can dial *996# to check your NIN status. This will let you know if your NIN has been linked to your SIM and view the numbers linked to the NIN.

If you find out after dialling *996# that you have not linked your NIN to your line, you will be directed to visit the nearest Glo registration outlet to register your SIM with your valid NIN.

You can also link your NIN with your Glo line via the NIMC mobile app. Note, however, that you may still have to visit a Glo outlet to validate the linking.

Globacom, just like others, has urged subscribers to do the linking now as their lines may be blocked at any moment.

NIN: How to link your MTN SIM

Some MTN users have already been barred due to the NIN linking issue. To link your MTN line with the NIN, dial*996*NIN# or via this link.

However, if the above does not work, you will need to visit any MTN store near you to get it done because what it means is that you need to do a SIM registration update before the NIN linking.

You can also dial *996# to know your NIN status and other NIN-related information.

NIN: How to link your Airtel SIM

You can link your Airtel SIM with NIN online via this link.

Alternatively, you can get it done via *996*#. If you pick this method, the first step is to dial *996#, while the second step is to follow the prompt and pick the "Submit/Link your NIN" option.

NIN: How to link your 9mobile SIM

The effective way to link your 9mobile SIM with NIN is to visit the 9mobile experience centres near you.

Check the addresses of the 9mobile experience centres here.

