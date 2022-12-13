Barely 48-eight hours after the expiration of the ultimatum given to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and oil marketers by the State Security Services, fuel queues have reappeared in stations across Nigeria.

The SSS had on Thursday, December 8, announced that it will launch a manhunt should the fuel scarcity which had ravaged cities across Nigeria since the beginning of 2022 continues.

Fuel queues have reappeared in Abuja and other cities. Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Speaking at a stakeholders' meeting in Abuja, the spokesperson for the SSS, Peter Afunanya, issued an ultimatum calling on the fuel station managers to ensure an easy selling and buying of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

While the queues disappeared from the fuel station by the weekend - two days after the SSS ultimatum - by Monday, December 12, the lines reappeared.

An abuja-based motorist who simply identified himself as Mohammed said described the disappearance of the queues as magical.

Mohammed told Legit.ng that he could not believe that with such an order the fuel scarcity will end.

He said:

"This shows that some people are sitting somewhere and sabotaging the efforts made to make sure that this country works.

Just imagine, immediately the DSS warned them, the sat up and started selling fuel to people 24/7. before they will sell for two hours and close their gate.

But the bad thing is that the queues have started again, so I think DSS should go after them, those causing this problem."

Another motorist, Ifeanyi Okorie, said what happened over the weekend after the SSS ultimatum is an indication that the oil marketers are in the business of making Nigerians suffer.

Okorie words:

"The fuelling stations owners are Nigeria's biggest problem, their major motive is to make sure Nigerians are suffering and I don't know why. Since it is now DSS that they are afraid of, I will advise the DSS people to start arresting and taking them to court for bringing pain and suffering on the people.

"By the time, they arrest one person, others will sit up and know that their game is up."

Fuel scarcity: DSS blows hots, issues strong warning to oil marketers, NNPC

The State Security Services (SSS) earlier issued a warning to oil marketers and other stakeholders in the sector.

The secret police said it will begin a manhunt for all those responsible for the ongoing fuel crisis across Nigeria.

According to the SSS, the stakeholders in the oil sector have 48 hours to end the lingering fuel crisis in the country.

Oil theft: Why NNPC engaged private security contractors - Kyari

Meanwhile, Kyari justified the engagement of private security contractors to protect oil and gas pipelines and installations, especially in the Niger Delta, saying their efforts were yielding positive results.

Kyari further said the country could not have continued to lose over 200,000 barrels of oil through theft on daily basis.

He said thousands of illegal refineries had been destroyed, adding that the company made a discovery of over 295 illegal connections to national trunk pipelines.

