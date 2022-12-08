The State Security Services (SSS) has issued a warning to oil marketers and other stakeholders in the sector

The secret police said it will begin a manhunt for all those responsible for the ongoing fuel crisis across Nigeria

According to the SSS, the stakeholders in the oil sector have 48 hours to end the lingering fuel crisis in the country

Oil marketers and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC) have been warned against the continued fuel scarcity ravaging the country.

Daily Trust reports that State Security Services issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the NNPC and the oil marketers to bring an end to the lingering fuel scarcity.

Nigeria's secret police has said that it will launch a manhunt on all those responsible for the lingering fuel scarcity. Photo: Vanguard

The SSS in its ultimatum ordered all stakeholders in the oil sector to resolve the ongoing fuel crisis.

The spokesperson for the secret police, Peter Afunanya, while speaking at the SSS headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, December 8, said the service will launch a manhunt for any destructive tendencies if after 48 hours there are still queues at various feeling stations in Nigeria.

The meeting was attended by stakeholders in the oil sector including members of MOMAN, DEPMAN, IPMAN, NNPC, NARTO, NUPENG and PTD.

N170 per litre petrol price in Nigeria is no longer sustainable, says NNPC boss

There are indications that Nigerians would soon start paying more money for buying fuel in the country.

Mele Kyari says the petrol pump price of N170 per litre in Nigeria is no longer sustainable by the federal government.

The senior oil chief also stated that market conditions have pushed the cost of landing petroleum products to about three times the value of the current price.

Oil theft: Why NNPC engaged private security contractors - Kyari

Meanwhile, Kyari justified the engagement of private security contractors to protect oil and gas pipelines and installations, especially in the Niger Delta, saying their efforts were yielding positive results.

Kyari further said the country could not have continued to lose over 200,000 barrels of oil through theft on daily basis.

He said thousands of illegal refineries had been destroyed, adding that the company made a discovery of over 295 illegal connections to national trunk pipelines.

