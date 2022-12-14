The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and other regulatory government agencies have been urged to ensure an end to the fuel scarcity ravaging cities across the country

The call was made by lawmakers of the House of Representatives at the plenary on Tuesday, December 13

Operatives of the Nigeria police and the States Security Services were also mandated to ensure compliance by fuel station owners and managers

Lawmakers of the House of Representatives have issued a one-week ultimatum to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and other regulatory agencies over the persisting fuel crisis across the country.

The lawmakers at the plenary on Tuesday, December 13, ordered the company to end the lingering fuel scarcity within one week to ease the suffering of Nigerians.

Lawmakers of the House of Representatives have called on the NNPC to end the lingering fuel scarcity. Photo: House of Representatives

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust reports that the order by the lawmakers followed the adoption of the motion of urgent public importance raised by Sa’idu Musa Abdullahi (APC, Niger).

Abdullahi told the House that within the past months, Nigerians across the country have been subjected to untold hardships due to fuel scarcity.

Making several excuses for the lingering fuel scarcity

The lawmaker added that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) advanced several excuses to justify the fuel scarcity.

He listed such excuses given by the agencies as flooding which blocked the Lokoja road, which the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) said the situation persisted due to gaps created by the condition.

Noting that the flooding in the area has receded, Abdullahi, IPMAN has advanced another frivolous excuse for the fuel crisis to continue - an unsteady supply of the products.

He warned that as a result, petrol is selling for as high as N300 per litre in some cities across Nigeria.

He said:

“The inability of the regulators of the petroleum sector to end this artificial scarcity of petroleum products forced the Department of State Security Services to issue an ultimatum to the NNPC, and oil marketers to end the artificial scarcity within 48-hours”.

Following Abdullahi's address, the House called on NNPC Ltd to end the artificial scarcity within one week to salvage the situation.

The House also urged MDPRC to collaborate with the Nigerian Police Force and the State Security Services to ensure that fuel is sold at the regulated price and in all retail outlets while the committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) and Legislative Compliance will ensure compliance.

Fuel scarcity: Again, queues reappear as SSS 48-hour ultimatum elapses

Fuel queues have re-appeared in petrol stations across various cities of the country despite an ultimatum given by the State Security Services.

Nigerians reacting to the scarcity said it has become clear that some individuals are out to sabotage the nation.

These citizens, mostly motorists called on the SSS to arrest and take legal action against those responsible for Nigerians' suffering.

Fuel scarcity: DSS blows hots, issues strong warning to oil marketers, NNPC

Recall that the SSS earlier issued a warning to oil marketers and other stakeholders in the sector.

The secret police said it will begin a manhunt for all those responsible for the ongoing fuel crisis across Nigeria.

According to the SSS, the stakeholders in the oil sector have 48 hours to end the lingering fuel crisis in the country.

