The government of Tanzania has taken a decision to cancel the country's annual Independence Day celebration scheduled to take place on Friday, December 9.

Aljazeera reports that the country's 61st Independence Day celebration was budgeted to cost $445,000 for an event which would probably last a few hours.

However, in a swift decision, Tanzanian president, Samia Hassan, cancelled the event stating that the earmarked funds could be used for something more meaningful.

The president of Tanzania has cancelled the country's 61st Independence Day celebration. Photo: Samia Sulluhu Hassan

Source: Facebook

Hassan directed that the money be channelled towards building eight dormitories for children with special needs in primary schools across the country.

According to the president, the unnecessary extravagance of the celebrations informed her decision to use the allocated budget to handle a more urgent project.

A statement by Tanzania's minister of state, George Simbachawene, said that the money as directed by the president has already been disbursed.

His words:

“The debates and conferences will be preceded by various schedules for regional and district leaders to carry out social activities in different areas including cleaning hospitals, schools, elderly homes and groups with special needs."

Simbachawene also noted that the funds so far released will be channelled to the schools through the president’s office - regional administration and local government (PO-RALG)

