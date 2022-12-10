The police command in Enugu state has arrested and arraigned a 22-year-old man named Chidubem Osuagwu for allegedly killing her sugar mummy (older lover), Amarachi Chukwu (32)

Osuagwu and his cohort allegedly killed Ms Chukwu after resisting their attempt to sn*atch her car from her

The suspect upon arraignment has been remanded in Enugu prison pending further hearing of the case

Enugu - Chidubem Osuagwu, 22, has been arrested by the police for allegedly murdering and stealing the car of his older lover (sugar mummy), Amarachi Chukwu (32), in Enugu.

The spokesperson of the police command in Enugu state, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

How Chidubem Osuagwu was arrested

Ndukwe said police detectives serving in the ho*micide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Enugu, worked with police operatives in Imo Command to arrest the suspect.

Legit.ng gathers that Osuagwu was arrested on Thursday, November 8, within the Nekede axis of Owerri in Imo state.

The suspect was reportedly arrested while attempting to sell a Toyota Corolla car he stole from his older female lover, Chukwu.

According to the police spokesman, Osuagwu killed his older lover on Tuesday, November 1, in her residence at Meniru, Awkunanaw within the Enugu metropolis.

It was gathered that the suspect and his cohort, at large, had conspired and attempted to make away with late Ms Chukwu's Toyota Corolla key, which she resisted.

“And upon her resistance, they tied her hands, legs and mouth with clothes; locked her inside the house and made away with the car," the statement read.

How Amarachi Chukwu's corpse was found

Ndukwe, the police spokesperson, said Ms Chukwu's decomposing remains were found in the said apartment on Friday, November 4, after the door was forced open by police operatives serving in the Ikirike Police Division of the command.

The police took the action after receiving a report that an offensive odour was oozing out of the apartment.

They thereafter evacuated the remains to the hospital, where doctors confirmed the victim dead.

The corpse has now been deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Chidubem Osuagwu dragged to court

The police spokesman said Osuagwu, the suspect, had been arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

He added that the court had remanded Osuagwu in Enugu Custodial Centre pending further hearing of the case.

