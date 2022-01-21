Popular career coach, Dipo Awojide, has advised young men not to throw away their destinies by following sugar mummies

The LinkedIn influencer who is also known as Ogbeni Dipo advised young people to continue working hard and hope for a bright future

His advice has attracted reactions from his followers, many of whom don't agree with the point he was making

A career coach and LinkedIn influencer, Dipo Awojide, has said that following sugar mummies up and down does not pay. He has therefore advised young men to desist from the act.

Dipo who shared the advice on his Twitter handle said sugar mummies and the quick money they offer destroys the destinies of young people.

The tweet says:

"Any sugar mummy that gives you N300K per night to sleep with you is using your destiny. Don’t fall for quick money and end up useless in life. Continue working hard and smart. Your future is bright."

Many disagree with him

But his tweet quickly generated so much debate among his followers many of whom disagreed with him. Some of the replies go as follows:

@dillikonko:

"You're advising smart and hard work and you're also advising turning down 300k per night. How? Oga Doc, stay on one side, let awon boys pick their hustle."

@BrodaJ:

"This tweet sounds funny though. Do u know what the average Nigerian youth is going through?. I was once like them. But I pray God helps them all."

@samlex_coded:

"Any sugar mummy that gives you N300K per night to sleep with you is using your destiny. What if my destiny is for my destiny to be used? Thinking face. You gerrit?"

Mixed reactions as Joeboy admits to having a sugar mummy

In a related story previously reported by Legit.ng, popular Nigerian singer Joeboy admitted having a sugar mummy.

The singer made the revelation in an interview with The Beat Fm. He also said he sang about it in one of his songs. The revelation left many social media users stunned.

Joeboy described the relationship between him and the unnamed sugar mummy as fun and free.

