The management of Ajayi Crowther University on Friday, December 9, conferred honorary doctorate degrees on Governors of Oyo, Rivers and Lagos States respectively, Seyi Makinde, Nyesom Wike and Babajide Sanwo-Olu respectively.

Governor Makinde was conferred with Doctorate of Science in Engineering (Honoris Causa), Wike was conferred with Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) while Sanwo-Olu was conferred with Doctor of Public Administration (Honoris Causa).

Wike, Sanwo-Olu, Makinde Bag Honourary Degrees from Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo.

Source: Facebook

Speaking on behalf of the trio at the 14th convocation ceremony of the institution held at the Oyo campus, Makinde thanked the university for its immense contribution to the development of the state, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

“I came in as an ordinary engineer. Now, my colleagues and I are going out with doctorate degrees. I want to use this opportunity to congratulate the graduates of today and yesterday. Today is majorly for PhD graduates. What you have is the peak of academic qualification,” he said.

The governor appreciated the management of the institution for counting him and his colleagues worthy and for bestowing the honours on them, pledging on behalf of the honourees, that they would support the institution, Leadership report added.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Timothy Adebayo, explained that the management of the institution decided to confer the awards on the three governors based on recognition of their distinguished commitment to human capital development improvement.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also shared the development on Facebook, accompanied by photos.

He wrote,

"My dear colleagues, H.E Governor Seyi Makinde, H.E Governor Nyesom Wike and I, were conferred with honorary doctorate degrees by the prestigious Ajayi Crowther University, in Oyo State."

"While I was honored with Doctor of Public Administration (Honoris Causa), Governor Nyesom Wike and Governor Seyi Makinde were conferred Doctor of Law (Honoris Causa) and Doctor of Science in Engineering (Honoris Causa) respectively.

"It was also a memorable day for 34 other graduands who were conferred with Doctor of Philosophy Degree (P.hD) in Mass Communication, English Language, Religious Studies, Business Administration, Computer Science and Economics."

